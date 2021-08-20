Chance of thunderstorms in Suffolk this weekend as weather warning issued
The Met Office has issued a yellow-level weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk this weekend, as conditions are set to worsen.
Forecasters predict rain will start to fall from around noon on Saturday, with the showers likely to continue throughout Sunday.
The Met Office's warning for thunderstorms, which applies to parts of the East of England, will be in place from noon to 10pm on Saturday.
No warnings have been issued for Sunday at this time.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22C over the weekend.
Dan Holley, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "A lot of Saturday morning will be dry, with quite a bit of cloud.
"Eventually, there will be showery outbreaks in the afternoon. There may be some heavy bursts later on. There's a risk of showers all the way through the night.
"There is a risk of storms, tomorrow evening especially. The general risk is a bit higher the more west you are."