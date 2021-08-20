Chance of thunderstorms in Suffolk this weekend as weather warning issued

Published: 11:22 AM August 20, 2021

Suffolk is braced for a wet weekend, as the Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk this weekend, as conditions are set to worsen.

Forecasters predict rain will start to fall from around noon on Saturday, with the showers likely to continue throughout Sunday.

East Anglia Today: Rather cloudy with some light rain or drizzle from thicker cloud, but much of the day will be dry with some sunny spells developing. A light southwesterly wind with onshore breezes, temperatures peaking at 21C to 24C. pic.twitter.com/S9ei87gL6Q — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) August 20, 2021

The Met Office's warning for thunderstorms, which applies to parts of the East of England, will be in place from noon to 10pm on Saturday.

No warnings have been issued for Sunday at this time.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22C over the weekend.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "A lot of Saturday morning will be dry, with quite a bit of cloud.

"Eventually, there will be showery outbreaks in the afternoon. There may be some heavy bursts later on. There's a risk of showers all the way through the night.

"There is a risk of storms, tomorrow evening especially. The general risk is a bit higher the more west you are."