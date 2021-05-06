Heavy rain expected in Suffolk over the weekend
Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Pub-goers in Suffolk and north Essex are being warned to brace for heavy rainfall over the weekend.
Thursday is set to be a mostly clear day and sunny spells are also possible on Friday.
But showers are forecast throughout Saturday in the region, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 20mph.
A drizzly day is also expected on Sunday, with a small chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Pubs and restaurants are not permitted to open inside until May 17 - meaning customers could face a wet weekend.
The Met Office has not yet issued any weather warnings in the East of England for the next few days.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus