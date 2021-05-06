Heavy rain expected in Suffolk over the weekend

Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021

Rain is expected to fall in Suffolk and north Essex over the weekend - Credit: Archant

Pub-goers in Suffolk and north Essex are being warned to brace for heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Thursday is set to be a mostly clear day and sunny spells are also possible on Friday.

But showers are forecast throughout Saturday in the region, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 20mph.

A drizzly day is also expected on Sunday, with a small chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pubs and restaurants are not permitted to open inside until May 17 - meaning customers could face a wet weekend.

The Met Office has not yet issued any weather warnings in the East of England for the next few days.