News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Heavy rain expected in Suffolk over the weekend

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021   
The latest coronavirus case rates have been released for Suffolk and Essex (file image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rain is expected to fall in Suffolk and north Essex over the weekend - Credit: Archant

Pub-goers in Suffolk and north Essex are being warned to brace for heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Thursday is set to be a mostly clear day and sunny spells are also possible on Friday.

But showers are forecast throughout Saturday in the region, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 20mph.

A drizzly day is also expected on Sunday, with a small chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pubs and restaurants are not permitted to open inside until May 17 - meaning customers could face a wet weekend.

The Met Office has not yet issued any weather warnings in the East of England for the next few days.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire engines lined the narrow streets in Thwaite as crew members tackled the blaze

Updated

Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Brudenell Hotel in Adleburgh has been named one of the best place in the UK to eat by the sea

Food

Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Fitzroy Street in Newmarket is closed while emergency roadworks are carried out.

A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wedne

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus