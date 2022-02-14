Storm Eunice: Weather warning for Suffolk with gusts set to hit 70mph

Milly, Ruben and Leo having fun in Storm Dennis, which hit in 2020 - Credit: Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering all of Suffolk for Friday February 18 - with gusts of wind expected to hit 70mph.

This is because Storm Eunice is expected to hit the county, bringing with it a period of very strong winds.

Phil Garner, a meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest said: "We're looking at southerly wind on Friday morning, with gusts of about 30-35mph in the dawn period.

"By mid-morning, wind speeds will have reached 25-30mph, while gusting 60mph, while at midday, the winds will be at their strongest, blowing at 30-40mph, with gusts of up to 70mph.

"It should ease later in the afternoon, where mean winds speeds will drop to 30mph, with gusts of about 50mph.

"Initially, the wind will be coming from the south/southwest, but by midday, it will be a westerly.

"At this stage, it is too early to be exact as the weather is developing around an area of low pressure, which makes things less predictable."