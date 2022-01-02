Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk and Essex. The Met Office says in some places up to 20mm of rain is expected to fall in an hour. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Suffolk and Essex are included in the Met Office's yellow weather warning which says in some places up to 20mm of rain is expected to fall in an hour.

The warning is in place from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Meteorologists warn that heavy rain and thunderstorms will move quickly east, giving a period where 15 to 20mm of rain could fall.

Lightning, hail and strong winds may accompany the rain, with a risk that some places could see gusts of up to 50mph.

Drivers could experience spray and sudden flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions, and potential road closures.

They also warn that there is a slight chance of power cuts, damage to trees and buildings, and there may be disruption to train and bus services.