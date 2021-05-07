Weekend weather: Heavy rain on Saturday but Sunday will be a brighter day
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit parts of Suffolk and north Essex tomorrow but don't despair - forecasters predict Sunday's weather will be much improved.
The rain will spread northwards across all parts of the region during Saturday and will be accompanied by strong winds, the Met Office has said.
Temperatures on Saturday will be around 14C (57F).
However, the picture on Sunday is expected to be very different, with sunny spells and warmer temperatures of around 17C (62F).
Further showers are predicted as we head into the early part of next week.
It will be a chilly start this morning before another day of sunshine and showers. The majority of the showers are likely to be towards the east of Suffolk.
Maximum temperatures today will be 14C (57F).
