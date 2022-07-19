News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Why is Santon Downham warmer than the rest of Suffolk?

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:14 PM July 19, 2022
Santon Downham is often in the headlines for its heat

Santon Downham is often in the headlines for its heat - Credit: Archant

The unassuming Suffolk village of Santon Downham is often in the headlines for its high temperatures and has prompted some online discussion about why the area is often warmer than elsewhere. 

Now we appear to have the answer- the sandy soil and the inland location on the Norfolk/Suffolk border close to Thetford. 

Adam Dury, a meteorologist with forecasters Weatherquest, explained that sandy soil heated more quickly than other soil types which had a knock-on effect on the temperature of the air above it. 

He said the Met Office weather station in the village measured the air temperature about a metre above the ground and this air was often heated by the soil beneath. 

Being away from the coast was also a contributory factor, he added. 

“Santon Downham has quite sandy soil. It is all about the soil type and the sandy soil heats up more quickly than other types of soil. It is also further inland than other parts of the county,” Mr Dury said. 

On Monday, a temperature of 38.2C was recorded in the village, while on Tuesday the high was 38.4C. 

Suffolk
Thetford News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after being closed in both directions following 'serious' crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two people have been detained after the air ambulance was called to an incident in Bures, near Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called to 'incident' as two people detained by police

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Google maps view of the site

Housing News

Village homes plans refused over car use

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Build more homes to fix the housing crisis, says columnist Angus Williams.

Planning and Development

'Unwanted' 145 homes get go-ahead on edge of town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon