Why is Santon Downham warmer than the rest of Suffolk?

Santon Downham is often in the headlines for its heat - Credit: Archant

The unassuming Suffolk village of Santon Downham is often in the headlines for its high temperatures and has prompted some online discussion about why the area is often warmer than elsewhere.

Now we appear to have the answer- the sandy soil and the inland location on the Norfolk/Suffolk border close to Thetford.

Adam Dury, a meteorologist with forecasters Weatherquest, explained that sandy soil heated more quickly than other soil types which had a knock-on effect on the temperature of the air above it.

He said the Met Office weather station in the village measured the air temperature about a metre above the ground and this air was often heated by the soil beneath.

Being away from the coast was also a contributory factor, he added.

“Santon Downham has quite sandy soil. It is all about the soil type and the sandy soil heats up more quickly than other types of soil. It is also further inland than other parts of the county,” Mr Dury said.

On Monday, a temperature of 38.2C was recorded in the village, while on Tuesday the high was 38.4C.