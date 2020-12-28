Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Some parts of Suffolk could be in for a "temporary dusting" of snow tomorrow evening, according to forecasters.
We can expect another icy start to the day tomorrow, with more freezing fog and some wintry showers, which could make for difficult driving conditions.
Suffolk Highways say they are gritting "priority routes" across the county in readiness for a wintery start.
And according to Phil Garner, a meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, the eastern part of Suffolk could also be in for a "temporary dusting of snow" in the evening.
He said: "Tomorrow night there are a few showers running in off the North Sea across north-east Norfolk and east Suffolk.
You may also want to watch:
"And at that time — with temperatures falling away — we may see some sleet or snow. But at the moment I think the risk is fairly low of any snow settling.
"But there will be showers across east Suffolk and some of those may be heavy enough to give a temporary dusting of snow."
Most Read
- 1 Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on Christmas Day
- 2 Babergh coronavirus infection rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide
- 3 Covid infection rate doubles in Babergh as Suffolk cases climb
- 4 'Always in our hearts' - Tributes to some of the Suffolk lives lost to coronavirus
- 5 Covid-19 rule breakers more likely to get fined this time, say police
- 6 Ipswich couple marry on Christmas Day after five cancelled weddings
- 7 People flee homes as river bursts banks for first time in 50 years
- 8 Baby Christopher-Junior 'wanted to go home for Christmas'
- 9 The 15 Ipswich shops which have shut for good in 2020
- 10 Eastbound A14 near Nacton partially REOPENS after crash