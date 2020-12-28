Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?

Published: 4:00 PM December 28, 2020

Some parts of Suffolk could be in for a "temporary dusting" of snow tomorrow evening, according to forecasters.

We can expect another icy start to the day tomorrow, with more freezing fog and some wintry showers, which could make for difficult driving conditions.

Suffolk Highways say they are gritting "priority routes" across the county in readiness for a wintery start.

28 December: Our teams will be out gritting priority routes from 3pm today across the county.



Please ensure you drive safely and to the conditions. Enjoy your bank holiday Monday!#SuffolkWinter #WinterReady #GritterTwitter pic.twitter.com/PH4SYyBD7R — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) December 28, 2020

And according to Phil Garner, a meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, the eastern part of Suffolk could also be in for a "temporary dusting of snow" in the evening.

He said: "Tomorrow night there are a few showers running in off the North Sea across north-east Norfolk and east Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

"And at that time — with temperatures falling away — we may see some sleet or snow. But at the moment I think the risk is fairly low of any snow settling.

"But there will be showers across east Suffolk and some of those may be heavy enough to give a temporary dusting of snow."



