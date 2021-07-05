News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Strong winds of up to 50mph to hit Suffolk as weather warning issued

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:00 PM July 5, 2021   
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Suffolk Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZEN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Suffolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Suffolk and Essex, with gusts of up to 50mph expected. 

The weather warning is in place from Tuesday morning and may lead to damage to temporary structures and transport disruption, according to the Met Office.

The Orwell Bridge on the A14 has to close if wind speeds exceed 60mph, since road improvements were made earlier this year, but during gusts of 45-60mph traffic has to move more slowly. 

If winds do hit high speeds, the speed limit will be reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

The Met Office has also warned there will be some heavy showers in Suffolk on Tuesday before it eases in the daytime.

Road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely to be disrupted and some coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, the weather service also said.

