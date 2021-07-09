Published: 4:21 PM July 9, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain.

A Met Office weather warning for rain covering Suffolk, north Essex and Norfolk is in place until later this evening.

The yellow warning is for heavy showers that may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.

Yellow warning of rain affecting East of England https://t.co/Fe29a9KlBd pic.twitter.com/R1Yn5wLHR6 — Met Office warnings - E England (@metofficeEEng) July 9, 2021

The Met Office says flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services will probably be affected and road journeys may take longer.

There could be interruption to power supplies and other services.

The weather warning is in place until 8pm on July 9.



