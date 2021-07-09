News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Heavy showers could cause travel disruption and flooding

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:21 PM July 9, 2021   
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain.

A Met Office weather warning for rain covering Suffolk, north Essex and Norfolk is in place until later this evening. 

The yellow warning is for heavy showers that may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.

The Met Office says flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services will probably be affected and road journeys may take longer.

There could be interruption to power supplies and other services.

The weather warning is in place until 8pm on July 9.


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Crooks, Lewis Gibson, Hayden Coulson and Bersant Celina are players Ipswich Town are currently working on deals for.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside Ever

Suffolk Live

Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus