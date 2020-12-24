Yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures set to tumble

Published: 12:02 PM December 24, 2020

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for west Suffolk with temperatures set to fall. - Credit: Archant

A yellow weather warning for ice has been put in place for much of Suffolk with temperatures set to fall below zero.

The warning is in place between 11pm this evening until 10am on Christmas Day with forecasters predicting icy conditions on Suffolk's roads.

The warning mostly covers west Suffolk, with areas to the east of the A14 avoiding the coldest temperatures.

The Met Office said there could be icy patches which will lead to some difficult driving conditions.

They say some injuries could be caused by slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Another weather warning for strong winds is also in place from 3pm on Boxing day.

The Met Office says that "very windy weather" is expected for parts of England leading to disruption to transport and utilities.

The warning ends at Midday on December 27.







