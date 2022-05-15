News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gallery

LOOK: 12 pictures from Weird and Wonderful Wood 2022

Paul Geater

Published: 11:21 AM May 15, 2022
Updated: 11:22 AM May 15, 2022
One of Suffolk's biggest summer events has returned, bringing thousands of visitors to Haughley Park near Stowmarket.

The Weird and Wonderful Wood festival has been running for more than 25 years – and moved to Haughley Park 15 years ago. But the Covid pandemic meant it has not been running for the last two years.

Organisers were delighted by the turnout as perfect spring weather brought out the crowds on Saturday – and the threat of showers appeared to be doing little to dampen enthusiasm on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "We have a capacity of 4,000 visitors and we approached that on Saturday.  We're getting lots of people coming already on  Sunday despite the occasional shower – it's proving to be a great weekend.

"Most of the stallholders know each other and the visitors also are meeting people they haven't seen for a couple of years. It is really great that everyone is back again."

Thousands of people flocked to the Weird and Wonderful Wood event in Haughley Park over the weekend. Storyteller John Row. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The festival is a celebration of everything wooden. It features craft displays and exhibitions of different types of woodworking, as well as demonstrates the importance of wood and woodland in traditional folklore and country life.

Thousands of people flocked to the Weird and Wonderful Wood event in Haughley Park over the weekend - the mechanical dragon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visitors of all ages were able to see wood-themed displays from wooden-framed kites to a mechanical dragon.

Thousands of people flocked to the Weird and Wonderful Wood event in Haughley Park over the weekend. Archibald Crumbucket with his mechanical dragon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to the Weird and Wonderful Wood event in Haughley Park over the weekend - the mechanical dragon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

