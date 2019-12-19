E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WEIRD SUFFOLK: A haunting tale to tell by the fireside of the ghost that appeared in the middle of the road near Snape.

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 December 2019

A ghost like figure has been spotted on the road to Sternfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A ghost like figure has been spotted on the road to Sternfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Scrooge was famously visited by ghosts at Christmas and he's not alone: just after the Winter Solstice in 1974, a couple saw a figure made of 'solid smoke' as they drove near Snape.

Thinking about the dead and remembering the past are tied to Christmas like baubles in a time when there is more night than day. Winter stories of "sprits and ghosts that glide by night", as Christopher Marlowe poetically put it, have traditionally been told at Yuletide when stories about the darkness are told to try to disperse the threat that it holds for us all. But it is difficult not to feel afraid at the thought of a misty figure appear from nowhere in the road in front of the car you're travelling in and then move quickly into a nearby hedge and simply vanish. This is precisely what happened to a couple who were returning home from a concert held at Snape Maltings on Sunday December 22 1974. As our part of the planet leans furthest away from the sun and we experience the longest nights of the year, something strange was lurking on the road which links Snape to nearby Sternfield.

It was around 6pm and pitch black as the husband and wife began their journey home. As they passed under some power cables which crossed Church Common, they suddenly saw something in the middle of the road. Slowing the car to an almost-standstill, both saw what they later described to the Psychical Research Section of the Borderline Science Investigation Group, based in Lowestoft, as "a grey figure, adult height". The couple provided a very rough drawing of the figure they'd seen. As they watched, the figure moved from the centre of the road towards the hedgerow from right to left and then vanished entirely. There was, the couple reported, a rough track leading to a small wooden barn on this side of the road, although the building in question has, since this time, disappeared too.

It had been a remarkably mild December in 1974 with record temperatures of around 10 degrees during the daytime, which could have been responsible for a sea fret drifting from the North Sea and over Snape. But although sea frets regularly cast a ghostly mist across coastal regions, a soft wet mist that reaches like fingers through the land, the couple had not reported that they were driving through mist or fog or that any was present. The couple's report to the BSIG gave further description: that they had been unable to see clothing or features, just a dark grey shape which appeared to be made of "solid smoke". In its report, the BSIG added: "The lady witness said although she was not conscious of any feeling of fear, she went icy cold and felt that every hair was standing on end." Just what did the concert goers see appear from nowhere on a midwinter night in Suffolk?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Violent Suffolk criminal with 167 offences to his name is back behind bars

Philip Day was jailed for eight weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters tackle bus blaze near junction of A14

Two fire crews were sent to deal with a bus blaze near the A14 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Flood risk today for some areas as more rain falls

One drone pilot managed to capture the state of the roads near Flowton from the air Picture: DAN722

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth

Ellis Harrison and Luke Woolfenden battle for the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘We have to get back on the rails’ – Lambert on Town’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists