Plans submitted to build wellbeing retreat with glamping pods

Sophie Barnett

Published: 5:30 AM December 21, 2020   
Apple Mount Farmhouse

The proposed development off Lavenham Road would see five self-catered glamping pods within the 0.7 hectares. - Credit: Google Maps

A small wellbeing retreat could be coming to a village near Lavenham after plans were submitted to install five glamping pods on land at a farmhouse. 

The plans were submitted to Babergh District Council and could see the change of use of land at Apple Mount Farm in Thorpe Morieux, which consists of land used for residential purposes. 

If given the go ahead by the council, the proposed development off Lavenham Road would see five self-catered glamping pods within the 0.7 hectares. 

These would be stationed on a 20mm sharp-sand base and supported by timber bearers and blocks. Activities at the site will be focused on maintaining health and wellbeing, such as outdoor exercise, meditation and alternative therapies.

The application states that the proposed glamping pods would further complement the rural character via their solid timber exterior, therefore blending into the wooded landscape.

Access will continue to be taken from Lavenham Road to the south and is to be shared between the occupants of Apple Mount Farmhouse and the guests and staff of the wellbeing retreat.

Seven car parking spaces are proposed in the development, with five to be allocated for guests of the wellbeing retreat, and the remaining two for two staff members.

The only other landscaping proposed is a small extension to the hedgerow which runs along part of the application site’s western boundary. This is to provide a clearer separation between the guests of the wellbeing retreat and the occupiers of the dwelling at Apple Mount Farmhouse.

The plans will now be reviewed by council officers before they are approved or rejected. 

Bury St Edmunds News
Lavenham News

