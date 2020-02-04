E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Top national education job for Suffolk colleges boss

PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 04 February 2020

Elton D�Souza atthe 2019 Celebration of Achievement event. Here he is pictured with Kimberley Anoff, Outstanding Apprentice of the year.Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

Elton D�Souza atthe 2019 Celebration of Achievement event. Here he is pictured with Kimberley Anoff, Outstanding Apprentice of the year.Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

TUNBRIDGE

An education leader at West Suffolk College has been appointed to a top national role by the government.

Elton D'Souza, who is chair of governors at West Suffolk College and Suffolk Academies Trust, has been made a national leader of governance (NLG) by the Department for Education.

NLGs have been established to provide mentoring and support to college governance boards and only those with a strong record of supporting college improvement are selected for the post.

Mr D'Souza and his fellow NLGs, will provide peer-to-peer support to further education and sixth form colleges where governance and leadership needs to improve.

He said: "I am proud and excited to have been appointed an NLG. Proud because it is testament to what has been achieved by both West Suffolk College and Suffolk Academies Trust for students in the community we serve, and excited to be working alongside some of the best leaders in the education sector."

You may also want to watch:

The NLGs will work alongside the National Leaders of Further Education (NLFEs), the Department for Education, Education and Skills Funding Agency and the Further Education (FE) commissioner Richard Atkins.

Mr D'Souza said there would be a benefit for the trust and colleges from his appointment.

He said: "Joining the team of NLGs and NLFEs will offer us a unique insight into the highest performing colleges and trusts in the country.

"We can then share best practice that will inform our strategy to develop and grow for the benefit of our community and region."

Mr Atkins said: "My team and I look forward to working alongside these outstanding college leaders, governors and clerks in ensuring that colleges are in a strong and sustainable position to provide an outstanding quality of education."

Nikos Savvas, chief executive of Suffolk Academies Trust and West Suffolk College said: "We are very proud of what is being achieved across the eastern region by Abbeygate Sixth Form College, One Sixth Form College and West Suffolk College. I am not surprised. The hard work of our students and staff in being enabled and underpinned by our exceptionally strong governance.

"Elton's appointment as an NLG further highlights the exceptionally high standards our governors and colleges have. It is yet another feather in the eastern region's cap."

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

Chinese New Year show cancelled in support of coronavirus fight

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: CARL LAMB

Man wanted by police after breaching court order

Cavey has links to the town as well as Mildenhall and West Row Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 petrol station to become more HGV-friendly in major revamp

An application to redevelop the Shell petrol station in Needham Market, off the A14 has been submitted. Pictrue: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s my livelihood’ – Bakery reopens after burglars smash glass in overnight raid

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane was broken into overnight on Friday, February 1. Picture: BMC CAKERY
Drive 24