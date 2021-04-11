News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Suffolk College sets up virtual careers event for future employees

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:45 PM April 11, 2021   
Former student Sally Vaughan

Former student Sally Vaughan has returned to the college as a lecturer after being furloughed from her job during Covid. - Credit: West Suffolk College

West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds is hosting an online careers event.

The virtual event is taking place at 3pm on Tuesday, April 13, and will give potential employees of the future the chance of talking to the current staff of today about the job opportunities on offer at one of the largest educational establishments in the county. 

The event has been set up by Human Resources Manager, Katy Frith. She said: “I feel that an online event is a safe environment to learn about the college and it will give prospective employees the chance to ask questions and find out more about what we offer.

HR Manager at West Suffolk College Katy Firth

“Also, there are a vast number of opportunities and scope for progression and personal development.”

There are currently over 10 vacancies at the college, with administrator, technician and tutor roles available.

A former student and aerospace engineer, Sally Vaughan has come back to work at the college after being furloughed. 

Mrs Vaughan, said: “I enjoyed my job as an aerospace engineer but then Covid hit and I was forced to adapt.

"As soon as I was furloughed, my life went from 100mph to virtually nothing. I started looking at other options and one of those was at West Suffolk College.

"I enjoyed my time here and didn’t think twice about applying for a job."




