West Suffolk Council urging residents to shop local when markets return
- Credit: Archant
West Suffolk Council is urging residents to shop local as it prepares to welcome back all the traders to its markets next week.
As the restrictions on retail will be lifted on Monday, April 12, non-essential traders will be returning to the markets in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, which have all been operating with essential traders only since the start of the national lockdown on January 4.
But now clothing, jewellery, homewares, haberdashery, wool, cards and gifts stalls will all be able to return on Monday.
A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: "Markets play an important role in the local economy, providing outlets for local produce and attracting shoppers to the high street.
"As well as varied seasonal goods, traders also offer the opportunity for regular, safe social contact with plenty of space and fresh air.
"West Suffolk Council runs various events as part of its markets to encourage people to use the town centres and new businesses.
"Everyone has a role to play in helping to reduce the risk of infection while supporting the local economy."
