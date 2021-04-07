News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

West Suffolk Council urging residents to shop local when markets return

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:21 PM April 7, 2021   
The market on the Cornhill and Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds . Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Markets across West Suffolk will be welcoming back non-essential stalls from Monday - Credit: Archant

West Suffolk Council is urging residents to shop local as it prepares to welcome back all the traders to its markets next week. 

As the restrictions on retail will be lifted on Monday, April 12, non-essential traders will be returning to the markets in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, which have all been operating with essential traders only since the start of the national lockdown on January 4. 

But now clothing, jewellery, homewares, haberdashery, wool, cards and gifts stalls will all be able to return on Monday. 

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: "Markets play an important role in the local economy, providing outlets for local produce and attracting shoppers to the high street.

"As well as varied seasonal goods, traders also offer the opportunity for regular, safe social contact with plenty of space and fresh air. 

You may also want to watch:

"West Suffolk Council runs various events as part of its markets to encourage people to use the town centres and new businesses.

"Everyone has a role to play in helping to reduce the risk of infection while supporting the local economy."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
  2. 2 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
  3. 3 Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals
  1. 4 Petition against 'unfair' horse riding beach ban signed by 4,000 people
  2. 5 Fuller Flavour: 'The worst crop of players to ever don an Ipswich Town shirt'
  3. 6 'We are committed to restoring ITFC to its former glory' - Johnson on Ipswich Town takeover
  4. 7 Updates as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover
  5. 8 'Oh happy day!'... Emotional Town fans go crazy bonkers with joy at news of takeover!
  6. 9 Who are Ipswich Town's new American owners? - Profiles of the men involved in today's takeover
  7. 10 Plans for care village in Suffolk countryside refused
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus