Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

Firefighters were on scene for almost two hours Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters from three different stations in west Suffolk were called to extinguish a blaze that broke out in an outbuilding near a chip shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire started in a outbuilding of a commercial premises in Market Street, Newmarket.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene just after 4.50am.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Burwell, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended.

The fire service confirmed the flames had been fully extinguished - and recorded a 'stop message' - just before 6.35am.

A spokesman said the fire started in a storeroom close to the Deep Blue fish and chip restaurant, and was 'heavily developed' when crews arrived.

He said crews removed the roof of the storeroom in order to access the flames and prevent them spreading further.