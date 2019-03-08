Has the A12 upgrade been delayed indefinitely?

the junction of the A12 and the A120 could become a 24,000 garden town

The regeneration of the A12 in Essex is hanging in balance as MPs voice their anger about delays to the project.

Priti Patel, MP for Witham

A potential 24,000 homes could be built at West Tey, a site that stretches between the junction between the A12 and A120, near Marks Tey.

However a fresh war of words broke out after MPs for the areas were told that the long-planned expansion of the A12 could be delayed indefinitely until the local plans for the new garden town are finalised.

Witham MP Priti Patel, said: "Having campaigned to secure a commitment from the Government in 2014 to fund the widening of the A12 between the Boreham Interchange and Marks Tey, I have been left furious by the delays we are now experiencing.

"Businesses and families cannot wait much longer and with every day that this scheme is delayed our economy is taking a hit and safety is put at risk."

Will Quince

Braintree District, Colchester Borough and Essex County Councils are working together to fund the additional roads needed to support the new community with a £229million cash injection from the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF).

Colchester MP Will Quince agrees with Mrs Patel and said: "We now have a window of about 12 months to get a local plan confirmed, but even then the work on the A12 may not begin until 2023."

He accepts that development will take place at West Tey but would like to see a reduction in the number of homes planned.

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE)

"It is generally accepted that there is going to be some housing on that land but West Tey is massive - it cannot be 24,000 homes."

Colchester Borough Council dispute that they are to responsible for the delays.

A spokesman said: "The responsibility for the future route will rest solely with Highways England and the government through the Department for Transport.

"This has always meant planning for future housing and road improvements together, not in isolation, and taking the necessary time to consider the revised evidence and make the right decision, even if it does take some extra months.

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council

"The government has been very clear that housing and infrastructure is linked - that is why they launched their HIF - as they recognise that much-needed new homes must be supported by the right strategic infrastructure."

Highways England and developers for West Tey were approached for comment.