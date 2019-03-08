Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Has the A12 upgrade been delayed indefinitely?

PUBLISHED: 17:32 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 16 May 2019

the junction of the A12 and the A120 could become a 24,000 garden town - but local plan for the development has yet to be agreed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

the junction of the A12 and the A120 could become a 24,000 garden town - but local plan for the development has yet to be agreed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The regeneration of the A12 in Essex is hanging in balance as MPs voice their anger about delays to the project.

Priti Patel, MP for Witham, has blasted Colchester Borough Council for the problems slowing down the expansion of the A12 for over a year Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIREPriti Patel, MP for Witham, has blasted Colchester Borough Council for the problems slowing down the expansion of the A12 for over a year Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

A potential 24,000 homes could be built at West Tey, a site that stretches between the junction between the A12 and A120, near Marks Tey.

However a fresh war of words broke out after MPs for the areas were told that the long-planned expansion of the A12 could be delayed indefinitely until the local plans for the new garden town are finalised.

Witham MP Priti Patel, said: "Having campaigned to secure a commitment from the Government in 2014 to fund the widening of the A12 between the Boreham Interchange and Marks Tey, I have been left furious by the delays we are now experiencing.

"Businesses and families cannot wait much longer and with every day that this scheme is delayed our economy is taking a hit and safety is put at risk."

Will Quince is against the planned 24,000-home West Tey, and would rather the priority was the A12 expansion Picture: WILL QUINCEWill Quince is against the planned 24,000-home West Tey, and would rather the priority was the A12 expansion Picture: WILL QUINCE

Braintree District, Colchester Borough and Essex County Councils are working together to fund the additional roads needed to support the new community with a £229million cash injection from the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF).

You may also want to watch:

Colchester MP Will Quince agrees with Mrs Patel and said: "We now have a window of about 12 months to get a local plan confirmed, but even then the work on the A12 may not begin until 2023."

He accepts that development will take place at West Tey but would like to see a reduction in the number of homes planned.

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE), is opposing the West Tey garden town Picture: ROSIE PEARSONRosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE), is opposing the West Tey garden town Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

"It is generally accepted that there is going to be some housing on that land but West Tey is massive - it cannot be 24,000 homes."

Colchester Borough Council dispute that they are to responsible for the delays.

A spokesman said: "The responsibility for the future route will rest solely with Highways England and the government through the Department for Transport.

"This has always meant planning for future housing and road improvements together, not in isolation, and taking the necessary time to consider the revised evidence and make the right decision, even if it does take some extra months.

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, which helped secure over £200million in funding for infrastructure around the potential West Tey development PIcture: PAUL STARRCllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, which helped secure over £200million in funding for infrastructure around the potential West Tey development PIcture: PAUL STARR

"The government has been very clear that housing and infrastructure is linked - that is why they launched their HIF - as they recognise that much-needed new homes must be supported by the right strategic infrastructure."

Highways England and developers for West Tey were approached for comment.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Miniature town recreated by primary school pupils

Residents and businesses were impressed with the faithful recreations Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Freeman outsprints Auger to win first Lotus Cycle Series event

Gary Freeman - the Pedal Power Ipswich rider won at the Lotus Series. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Has the A12 upgrade been delayed indefinitely?

the junction of the A12 and the A120 could become a 24,000 garden town - but local plan for the development has yet to be agreed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists