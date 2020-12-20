News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Care home pledges better standards after 'requires improvement' rating

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 AM December 20, 2020   
Westhorpe Hall Rest Home Picture: CHRISTIE & CO

Westhorpe Hall care home, which has been rated 'requires improvement' by the CQC - Credit: Archant

Bosses at a care home near Stowmarket have said they are responding to feedback after being rated 'requires improvement' by a watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Westhorpe Hall, in The Street, Westhorpe, on several dates in September and October.

Inspectors visited after concerns had been raised about staffing levels and the impact this had had on residents' care at the home, which is managed by Three Arches Care Ltd.

In a recently-published report, the CQC found medicines "were not always managed safely" and risk assessments had not always been completed by staff.

However, inspectors were told these were being updated.

Relatives of people who lived at the home were "satisfied" that people were "safe and well cared for", with good communication with families.

Staff levels were found to be adequate and the correct recruitment procedures were in place, the CQC also found.

Westhorpe Hall was rated also rated 'requires improvement' in its previous inspection from September 2019.

Following its most recent visit, the CQC has requested the provider develops an action plan to improve standards.

Three Arches Care has said it is hoping to achieve a better rating in a subsequent inspection and has moved to make improvements at the home.

A spokesman for Three Arches Care said: "Whilst we are naturally disappointed with the outcome of the CQC inspection, we have made progress since the last inspection.

"Since this inspection, we have already responded to the concerns and have put in additional safeguards around the areas which were lacking.

"This year has been difficult for Westhorpe due to Covid. We had been focusing on the challenges which Covid has brought. This has impacted the home in other areas.

"Recruitment and retention during Covid has been incredibly difficult for us and the care sector as a whole - a number of staff have been in isolation and shielding, which has led to fluctuating staff levels within the home.

"We would like to thank our employees at Westhorpe Hall for there continued hard work, especially during what has been a challenging time for the care sector as a whole and everyone personally during this pandemic."

