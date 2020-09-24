E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk set for cold, wet and windy end to the week

PUBLISHED: 10:18 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 24 September 2020

Suffolk is set for a cloudy, wet and windy end to the week Picture: ALISON CONNORS/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Suffolk is set for a cloudy, wet and windy end to the week Picture: ALISON CONNORS/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Forecasters have warned of a cold, wet and windy end to the week for Suffolk as temperatures dip to the low teens.

The county has already been hit with heavy rain this morning – although more is set to come as the late summer sunshine comes to an end.

Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said temperatures today will reach a maximum of 16C, while scattered showers could continue throughout the rest of the day.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Garner added: “Tomorrow is going to be a poor day with brisk morning rain.

“Winds will get strong – gale force in some areas – and rain will continue on and off throughout the day.

“It will be cloudier in the eastern parts of the region with temperatures reaching 13C or 14C – but with northerly winds it is going to feel quite cold.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Mr Garner said it will be a damp start with showers possible throughout a breezy Saturday and Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman jailed for sending indecent images of a child to man she met online

Claire Kelly was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

11,000 new homes to be built in Suffolk coastal by 2036

The Brightwell Adastral Park housing development of 2,000 homes is among the key sites in the Suffolk Coastal local plan. Picture: CEG

Man injured in van crash at Tesco Copdock

A man has suffered head injuries during the collision in the Tesco Copdock car park (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cineworld at risk after £1.3bn loss in first half of 2020

Cineworld on Cardinal Park, Ipswich, could be at risk as the chain has reported a loss of £1.3bn in the first half of 2020. Picture: ARCHANT

OPINION: Humanity has to prevail in our battle with Covid rules

Rachel Moore calls for us to think of those living at home alone or those suffering from long-term medical problems who may be cut off from people because of coronavirus guidlines