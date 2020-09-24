Suffolk set for cold, wet and windy end to the week
PUBLISHED: 10:18 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 24 September 2020
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Forecasters have warned of a cold, wet and windy end to the week for Suffolk as temperatures dip to the low teens.
The county has already been hit with heavy rain this morning – although more is set to come as the late summer sunshine comes to an end.
Phil Garner, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said temperatures today will reach a maximum of 16C, while scattered showers could continue throughout the rest of the day.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Garner added: “Tomorrow is going to be a poor day with brisk morning rain.
“Winds will get strong – gale force in some areas – and rain will continue on and off throughout the day.
“It will be cloudier in the eastern parts of the region with temperatures reaching 13C or 14C – but with northerly winds it is going to feel quite cold.”
Looking ahead to the weekend, Mr Garner said it will be a damp start with showers possible throughout a breezy Saturday and Sunday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.