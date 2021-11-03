When are Suffolk's schools breaking up for Christmas?

Christmas holidays are fast approaching, but what are the term dates in Suffolk? - Credit: Getty Images/Hemera

Christmas is coming up fast, and no one is more excited for it than the county's children.

But when do Suffolk's schools break up for Christmas?

The current autumn term for Suffolk County Council schools started on Wednesday, September 1, and will run until Friday, December 17.

This means the Christmas holidays will last between December 18 and January 3.

A non pupil PD day on January 4 will see students return on January 5.

This gives children a total of 18 days off.

Academies and free schools can set their own term dates, and parents will need to check the school's websites for details.

For all Suffolk County Council schools the spring term will last from January 5, and April 9, with half term between February 21, and February 25.

Easter holidays are for a fortnight between April 9 and April 24, and then summer term will last from April 25 and July 21, with a half term between May 30 and June 3.