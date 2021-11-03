When are Suffolk's schools breaking up for Christmas?
- Credit: Getty Images/Hemera
Christmas is coming up fast, and no one is more excited for it than the county's children.
But when do Suffolk's schools break up for Christmas?
The current autumn term for Suffolk County Council schools started on Wednesday, September 1, and will run until Friday, December 17.
This means the Christmas holidays will last between December 18 and January 3.
A non pupil PD day on January 4 will see students return on January 5.
You may also want to watch:
This gives children a total of 18 days off.
Academies and free schools can set their own term dates, and parents will need to check the school's websites for details.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
- 2 Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement
- 3 Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail
- 4 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 5 Four places in Suffolk officially serving up Good Food
- 6 'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe
- 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers
- 8 Watch: All the goals as terrific Town thump Wycombe
- 9 'I’m certain we have the best squad in the league' - Burns on Town's Wycombe win
- 10 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 4-1 win at Wycombe
For all Suffolk County Council schools the spring term will last from January 5, and April 9, with half term between February 21, and February 25.
Easter holidays are for a fortnight between April 9 and April 24, and then summer term will last from April 25 and July 21, with a half term between May 30 and June 3.