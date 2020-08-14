Where to buy CBD oil and how to take it

CBD oil has become a buzzword in health and wellness but many of us would not know where to start when it comes to where to buy it and how to take it.

The product, which comes from the legally grown cannabis plant and does not have the effect of making its users feel high, is increasingly taken in the UK for a variety of reasons.

Some people report an improvement in their general wellbeing while others suggest it helps them to relax, sleep and improve their mood.

Where to buy CBD oil

If you are new to CBD oil then talk to those who are already enjoying it, read reviews and ultimately opt for a reputable company – much of the trust in the CBD industry is built on word of mouth. Ensure you choose a product which has been tested by an independent laboratory for purity and potency. Look for lab reports on the website of the company selling the CBD oil such as fourfivecbd - a company that ‘sells only premium-quality lab-tested CBD products.’

What to consider

Price is always a consideration in these tough times but be wary of products that are too cheap. If you are paying less than £10 for an oil, it may well not have CBD in it all. Flavour will also be important, and preferences do vary from person to person. Many enjoy the natural taste of the hemp itself, but if you don’t, then you might prefer to try products with different flavours. Cannabis also contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and, although no CBD oil should contain enough to make you euphoric, some oils (known as full spectrum CBD oils) contain trace amounts. Scientists believe small quantities of THC can accentuate the benefits of other compounds found in hemp but if you prefer to avoid it altogether, then opt for a 0pc THC CBD oil.

How to take CBD oil

CBD oil can be taken in different ways and dosages and you should be advised on how much to take when you buy it. Some products, such as fourfivecbd’s oil can be taken as a spray. Other products might be administered by a dropper. Some people prefer to take their CBD oil in capsule form and, of course, there are products that are topical and can be rubbed into the skin. It is important to find a method of taking CBD oil that suits you and your lifestyle. Those who are new to the product should not expect overnight results but rather understand that users tend to report gently improving results.

