Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is 'a disgrace'

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Convicted murderer Jeremy Bamber has slammed a new television series dramatising the infamous events at White House Farm - and claims the programme will interfere with a judicial review.

Jeremy Bamber, with his girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three members of his family Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber, with his girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three members of his family Picture: PA

Bamber, who was found guilty of killing his adoptive parents, sister and nephews near Tolleshunt D'Arcy, Essex, in August 1985, has always maintained his innocence and has labelled ITV's six-part series White House Farm "a disgrace".

Speaking to this newspaper from Wakefield prison, Bamber also aimed criticism at author Carol Ann Lee's book - The Murders at White House Farm - on which the television drama is partly based.

Both Ms Lee and ITV highlighted the "meticulous research" which went into the book and subsequent series.

Lawyers representing Bamber, 59, who is serving a whole-life tariff for the murders, launched a high court challenge to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in December for its failure to disclose evidence they say would undermine the safety of his conviction.

Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA

They also wrote to producers of the show and invited them to postpone screening the series until matters were resolved in the High Court.

Bamber maintains that his sister, Sheila 'Bambi' Caffell, killed parents Nevill and June and her twin six-year-old boys Nicholas and Daniel before turning the gun on herself in a murder/suicide.

Asked how he felt about the current series, Bamber said: "The ITV drama is a disgrace.

Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones in the new drama White House Farm Picture: ITV Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones in the new drama White House Farm Picture: ITV

"It is being broadcast in the middle of a judicial review and is likely to interfere with the CPS being able to pursue the option of a retrial.

"It is promoted as 'a drama' as Carol Ann Lee's book that it's based upon is, for the most part, simply made up."

Author Ms Lee, who handed over all her research notes to ITV for the company's work with the drama, said: "I fully appreciate he'll have an opinion on it, but it's just not true to say it's speculation," she said.

"Everything in the book is meticulously footnoted, there is a very small piece of speculation at the end when I discuss how the murders could have been carried out but I make it very clear that that is the case.

White House Farm started on January 8 on ITV Picture: ITV White House Farm started on January 8 on ITV Picture: ITV

"It {the series] is actually very fair to him. It's the story of his conviction and not the story of how he killed his family.

"The people making the decisions about Jeremy's future are not going to be swayed or influenced by how he is portrayed in an ITV drama."

An ITV spokeswoman said: "ITV has a proud record of broadcasting award-winning factual dramas, based on or representing real events and people.

"The same sensitivity, care, consideration, meticulous research and high production values have been applied to White House Farm."