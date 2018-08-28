Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran scarecrow takes centre stage at annual competition

PUBLISHED: 22:23 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:23 04 November 2018

An Ed Sheeran scarecrow, admired by Thomas and Ben Braithwaite, at the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel Edge

An Ed Sheeran scarecrow, admired by Thomas and Ben Braithwaite, at the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel Edge

Archant

An effigy of Ed Sheeran was among the star exhibits in a scarecrow competition in a Suffolk town.

Winner of the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival, Worzel Gummidge Picture: Rachel EdgeWinner of the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival, Worzel Gummidge Picture: Rachel Edge

The competition in Wickham Market has raised hundreds of pounds for the town’s Community First Responders who are on call to help residents before the emergency services arrive after a 999 call.

All of these responders are volunteers that have other jobs.

Over 30 families created weird and wacky figures that were then judged by MP for central Suffolk and North Ipswich Dr Dan Poulter on Saturday, November 3.

The competition cost £3 pounds to enter with all the money raised going to Wickham Market Community First Responders.

Sheryl Crow Picture: Rachel EdgeSheryl Crow Picture: Rachel Edge

Liz Quickenden is a first responder and also helped organise the event.

She said: “This particular cause is incredibly important because the community first responders have to fund almost everything ourselves.

“ We get our Oxygen from Ipswich and materials to help with diabetes form the NHS but everything else we have to pay for ourselves. That includes our uniforms, our phones and our defibrillators.

“We are the first responders in our area. It is so important because ambulances take a little longer to get to us because the town is a little far out.

Bob the Pirate Picture: Rachel EdgeBob the Pirate Picture: Rachel Edge

“So we either get a call or a text and we need to go straight away.

“We deal mostly with cardiac arrests but sometimes when we can only help by reassuring the families so that they feel a bit calmer.”

Prizes were given out to first, second and third place with a runner up also announced.

Mrs Quickenden continued: “Our winner was a brilliant scarecrow that was sat on the back of a sit-on lawn mower with another one sat behind him crushing apples for cider.

Shrek and Fiona starred at the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel EdgeShrek and Fiona starred at the Wickham Market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel Edge

“We have had quite a few people coming to the town just to have a look at the scarecrows and next time more people will know about it and it will become more popular.

“This year has been so successful. We will definitely do it again.”

The second place prize was awarded to Cheryl Crow, a scarecrow holding a guitar which was made by the Divine, Long and Traynor families and third place went to Bob the Pirate which was made by. 5-year-old, Turner Calvesbert-Readen.

The prize winning war veteran at Wickham market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel EdgeThe prize winning war veteran at Wickham market Scarecrow Festival Picture: Rachel Edge

Second Place Bob the Pirate was made by 5-year-old Turner Calvesbert-Rearden Byline: Rachel EdgeSecond Place Bob the Pirate was made by 5-year-old Turner Calvesbert-Rearden Byline: Rachel Edge

Topic Tags:

Which well-known company is moving to a new, bigger site in Ipswich?

28 minutes ago Jessica Hill
New site on Hadleigh Road Industrian site. Picture: Crawshaw Bailey

The UK’s largest builders merchants is to become the first company to move into the site of a former oxygen gas plant in Ipswich.

Firework explodes inside shop after being thrown through door

40 minutes ago James Carr
Police are appealing for witnesses after a lit firework was thrown into Whitton Food Market, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A lit firework was thrown through a shop door and exploded inside.

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

12:14 Louisa Baldwin
Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Get ready to rock as the first act performing at Thetford Forest next summer has been revealed.

Colchester cancer patient raises £50,000 to beat his cancer diagnosis

10:18 Jake Foxford
Nathanael Lee celebrating after being declared in remission. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Colchester man has beaten cancer after raising the £50,000 he needed for treatment when he discovered it was not available on the NHS.

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

10:16 Jessica Hill
Saving money in cash

At least 180,000 people that work for real Living Wage employers across the country are set for a pay rise as the new Living Wage rates rises by 25p to £9 around the UK, and by 35p to £10.55 in London.

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

08:58 Adam Howlett
Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

A GP practice is to become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients who would benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week

08:57 Sophie Barnett
A number of planned roadworks will cause diversions across Suffolk this week. Picture: ARCHANT

Save time and plan your journeys in advance by finding out what Highways England are doing to our roads over the next seven days.

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24