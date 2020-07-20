E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton man wanted in connection with cash point theft

PUBLISHED: 17:25 20 July 2020

Essex Police are appealing for information to help find wanted man William Chalmers-Stevens Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are appealing for information to help find wanted man William Chalmers-Stevens Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police have issued an appeal to find a Clacton man wanted in connection with a number of burglary offences.

Essex Police are looking to speak to William Chalmers-Stevens in connection with the burglaries, which included an offence where a five-figure sum was stolen from a cash point in Cooper’s Lane.

The 37-year-old is described as being of a large, stocky build and has a shaved head.

Chalmers-Stevens also has links to Hornchurch.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the force on 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

