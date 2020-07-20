Clacton man wanted in connection with cash point theft
PUBLISHED: 17:25 20 July 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Police have issued an appeal to find a Clacton man wanted in connection with a number of burglary offences.
Essex Police are looking to speak to William Chalmers-Stevens in connection with the burglaries, which included an offence where a five-figure sum was stolen from a cash point in Cooper’s Lane.
The 37-year-old is described as being of a large, stocky build and has a shaved head.
Chalmers-Stevens also has links to Hornchurch.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the force on 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
