Essex window cleaner jailed for sexually assaulting three womnen

PUBLISHED: 13:13 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 02 August 2019

Window cleaner Charles Catchpole, of West Avenue, Mayland, has been jailed for sexually assaulting three women

Archant

A window cleaner who was branded a "sexual predator" by police after he was convicted of sexually assaulting three women has been jailed for two years.

Charles Catchpole, 45, was caught by a carer attempting to force a vulnerable woman aged in her 80s to perform a sexual act on him at an address in the Maldon area, on October 8, 2018.

The carer reported the incident and Catchpole, of West Avenue, Mayland, was arrested two days later.

Catchpole was charged with attempted sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

Going house-to-house and speaking to Catchpole's customers in the Maldon area, Essex Police discovered another two women in their 70s reported he had sexually assaulted them, in May and August 2018.

On both occasions he had touched them over their clothes at their homes also in the Maldon area.

Catchpole was arrested again and charged with two more counts of sexual assault.

He denied the charges and stood trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 24.

However, a jury found him guilty of all three offences on June 28, 2019.

Sentencing was adjourned until Friday (August 2) when he was jailed for two years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years.

After his conviction Detective Inspector Lisa Norcott said: "Catchpole is a sexual predator who committed these sickening offences against three women who had employed him as a window cleaner.

"He put them through the further harrowing ordeal of having to give evidence in court after denying he had done anything wrong.

"I hope these brave women now feel a sense of justice that he has been brought to account for his repulsive behaviour and I want to thank them for their support throughout our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to please tell us so that we can investigate and make sure you receive support.

"I know some may not feel ready to call the police, so I encourage them to tell someone, whether that's a close friend or relative, or one of a number of organisations who can provide support and advice."

Essex window cleaner jailed for sexually assaulting three womnen

