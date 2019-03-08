Balloons caught in overhead wires stopping trains to London

Greater Anglia services between East Anglia and London are being disrupted by balloons caught in wires at Witham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Train services between East Anglia and the capital are delayed or cancelled after balloons became caught in overhead wires.

The balloons became caught in the electric wires at Witham in Essex earlier on Tuesday evening.

Services running through the station are being disrupted as a result.

A Network Rail response team is en route to deal with the incident.

In a statement, Greater Anglia said: "Due to balloons caught on the overhead wire trains in the Witham area are being disrupted.

"A Network Rail response team are aware and en route to Witham."

Disruption is expected until further notice.