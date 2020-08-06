Woman accused of conning hospice

St Helena Hospice in Colchester. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The trial of a woman accused of conning a hospice out of money she claimed she was raising for them is expected to take place at Ipswich Crown Court in May next year.

Gina Grimes, 36, of, Findlay Street, Rosythe, Fife, has pleaded not guilty to two offences of fraud.

The first charge, which is said to have been committed on or about April 16, 2017, relates to an alleged false representation to St Helena Hospice in Colchester that she would give funds raised from an Easter Egg Hunt to the hospice.

The second charge, which is said to have been committed between April 30, 2017 and September 15, 2017, relates to an alleged false representation to someone from St Helena Hospice that she would give money raised from pub quizzes to the hospice and Help for Heroes Charity.

Grimes’ trial, which is expected to last four days, is due to start in May 4 next year.

She is on unconditional bail.