A woman arrested at the weekend after fighter jets were scrambled to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport has been released on bail.

The 25-year-old, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

She has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 30.

Two RAF Typhoon jets were sent to escort a plane back to the Essex Hub on Saturday following reports of an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board a flight from Stansted to Dalaman in Turkey.

The two Typhoons caused a sonic boom in the area as they escorted the plane back to Stansted - prompting 999 calls from people who thought there had been an explosion.

Essex police received a large number of 999 calls about a loud explosion. The force confirmed the noise was a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.