Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman arrested at Stansted Airport released on bail

PUBLISHED: 09:11 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 24 June 2019

A woman arrested at Stansted Airport has been released on bail Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

A woman arrested at Stansted Airport has been released on bail Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

STANSTED AIRPORT

A woman arrested at the weekend after fighter jets were scrambled to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport has been released on bail.

The 25-year-old, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

You may also want to watch:

She has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 30.

MORE: 'Explosion' over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight

Two RAF Typhoon jets were sent to escort a plane back to the Essex Hub on Saturday following reports of an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board a flight from Stansted to Dalaman in Turkey.

The two Typhoons caused a sonic boom in the area as they escorted the plane back to Stansted - prompting 999 calls from people who thought there had been an explosion.

Essex police received a large number of 999 calls about a loud explosion. The force confirmed the noise was a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.

Most Read

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman arrested at Stansted Airport released on bail

A woman arrested at Stansted Airport has been released on bail Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Eye D-Day veteran chosen to promote new £2 coin: “Our life expectancy after landing was just one hour”

Normandy veteran Alan King in the beautiful D-Day 70th anniversary ceramic poppy field on Arromanches beach in 2014, with parts of the old Mulberry Harbour in the background. Picture: Denise Bradley

Town centre road to be closed for two weeks

Queen Street in Southwold. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stereophonics, Forest Live Review 2019 – Earth moving performance from Wales’ finest

Stereophonics performing at Thetford Forest, June 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists