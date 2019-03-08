Woman arrested at Stansted Airport released on bail
PUBLISHED: 09:11 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 24 June 2019
STANSTED AIRPORT
A woman arrested at the weekend after fighter jets were scrambled to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport has been released on bail.
The 25-year-old, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.
You may also want to watch:
She has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 30.
MORE: 'Explosion' over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight
Two RAF Typhoon jets were sent to escort a plane back to the Essex Hub on Saturday following reports of an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board a flight from Stansted to Dalaman in Turkey.
The two Typhoons caused a sonic boom in the area as they escorted the plane back to Stansted - prompting 999 calls from people who thought there had been an explosion.
Essex police received a large number of 999 calls about a loud explosion. The force confirmed the noise was a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.
Comments have been disabled on this article.