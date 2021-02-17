Published: 10:37 AM February 17, 2021

A woman has died following a serious collision on the A14.

Police called just after 5pm on Tuesday (February 16) to reports of a collision on the eastbound A14 in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, involving a pedestrian and a car.

Volunteers from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and an air ambulance were also in attendance, but the pedestrian – a woman in her 20s - died at the scene.



The eastbound carriageway was closed for several hours to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the incident to get underway but re-opened shortly after midnight.



Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 230 of February 16 or by completing the online contact form on the Suffolk police website.

Those with relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage are also asked to get in touch.

