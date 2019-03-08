Suffolk home renovation attracts large Instagram following

Clare Zerny and partner Ben Sinclair at their Bury home

A woman who started an Instagram account to chart the renovation of her Bury St Edmunds house said she had "no idea" it would attract such a large following.

The house has been extended to the side and back

Clare Zerny began posting on the social media site in August 2017 to track the progress of the Victorian terrace restoration project after buying the property with partner Ben Sinclair.

The Renovation_Wreck account quickly gained popularity and nearly two years on, more than 11,000 people are following the DIY updates.

Miss Zerny, 40, said she has found the DIY community on Instagram to be "really nice".

The project is expected to be completed by September

"I started the account when we began renovating the house as a way to chart the progress of the project really," she said.

"I thought it would be a fun thing to do, and it just escalated from there. I had no idea how many people would start following or how big this community actually is. So many people are doing renovations.

"The community is really nice and the great thing is that if you have a query, you can put it out there and people will give advice.

Miss Zerny's Instagram account has amassed more than 11,000 followers

"There's joiners, cabinet makers and all kinds of people who are happy to help."

Miss Zerny and partner Mr Sinclair, 41, moved from Hackney, east London, in August 2017 and the Bury property is their second renovation project.

But she happily admits the transformation hasn't been without stress.

The couple are expecting a little girl in September

"It's been hellish at times," she said. "There have been moments when my sanity has been teetering on the brink.

"I can never understand how the dust from the kitchen gets to the other side of the house.

"But I would say it has been worth it."

Miss Zerny said the Instagram DIY community has been 'really nice'

Miss Zerny, who project managed the renovation, said she hopes the house will be completed in time for the birth of the couple's little girl, who is due in September.

The pastry chef shared the news with her Instagram followers.

"It's been quite a journey for us," she added. "We're looking to finish by the end of September.

"I would say I have complete admiration for people who do this with little kids running around already. It's bad enough with the two of us."