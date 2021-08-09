'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash

Published: 12:21 PM August 9, 2021

A woman in her 20s who died in a crash on the A12 has been named by police - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 26-year-old woman who died in a single vehicle crash on the A12 near Stratford St Mary has been named by police.

Police were called just before 7.50pm on Monday, August 2 to a report of a single vehicle collision on the A12 northbound carriageway at Stratford St Mary, at the junction of the B1068.

A silver Skoda Fabia was involved and the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as 26-year-old Heather Loveridge, known by family and friends as Meg, from Colchester.

Meg’s family said in a statement: “Meg was a loving partner, daughter, a sister, a friend and a carer.

"Loved by all that knew her and will be missed by so many, especially her dog Jessie that had been by her side from a puppy and was there to keep her warm until the very end.

"Sleep tight Meg, we all miss you so much.”

Police are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage that captured the collision to come forward and contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD reference 343 of 2 August 2021.