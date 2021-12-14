Women and dogs rescued after fire blocks their exit out of flat

The women and dogs were rescued from a flat in Holland-on-Sea, near Clacton (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Two women and two dogs were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out and blocked their exit out of a flat.

Three Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to a property in Frinton Road in Holland-on-Sea, near Clacton, at about 12.15am on Saturday.

The residents were awoken by a smoke alarm after the fire started outside of the building.

Crews rescued the women and dogs, then worked quickly to extinguish the fire by 1.30am.

The cause of the fire has been confirmed as accidental.

Watch Manager at Clacton, Craig Todd, said: "I really want to thank the neighbours, who acted quickly to put a ladder up to the bedroom window whilst our crews made their way to the scene. This action helped us to secure a positive outcome, and for that we’re really grateful.

"I’d also like to praise crews from Clacton, Weeley and Colchester, who worked extremely hard in a challenging situation to bring the fire under control and preserve the building.

"A smoke alarm will alert you to the first sign of fire in your home. The incident last night highlights just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your property. Without one, this incident could have had a very different outcome."