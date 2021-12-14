Women and dogs rescued after fire blocks their exit out of flat
- Credit: Archant
Two women and two dogs were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out and blocked their exit out of a flat.
Three Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to a property in Frinton Road in Holland-on-Sea, near Clacton, at about 12.15am on Saturday.
The residents were awoken by a smoke alarm after the fire started outside of the building.
Crews rescued the women and dogs, then worked quickly to extinguish the fire by 1.30am.
The cause of the fire has been confirmed as accidental.
Watch Manager at Clacton, Craig Todd, said: "I really want to thank the neighbours, who acted quickly to put a ladder up to the bedroom window whilst our crews made their way to the scene. This action helped us to secure a positive outcome, and for that we’re really grateful.
"I’d also like to praise crews from Clacton, Weeley and Colchester, who worked extremely hard in a challenging situation to bring the fire under control and preserve the building.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 2 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
- 3 'Large' burst water main causing delays on busy west Suffolk road
- 4 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
- 5 Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop
- 6 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
- 7 Town call off U23 game ahead of FA Cup trip to Barrow
- 8 Lateral flow test supply problems: where can I get one in Suffolk?
- 9 Fuller Flavour: Whoever the new man is, we all have to get behind him
- 10 Urgent repairs proposed for much-loved slice of Suffolk history
"A smoke alarm will alert you to the first sign of fire in your home. The incident last night highlights just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your property. Without one, this incident could have had a very different outcome."