Fire crews called to undergrowth blaze at disused Woodbridge airfield

Firefighters have been called to the disused Woodbridge airfield Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Five fire crews from across east Suffolk are attending a fire at the former Woodbridge airfield this morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 7.30am on Wednesday to the fire which is believed to be in deep rooted undergrowth.

The area on fire is understood to measure 100m by 40m.

Five pumps from Woodbridge, Princes Street, Orford, Aldeburgh and Leiston have been called to the scene.

A unimog vehicle is being used to get through difficult terrain near the fire.