Order these patriotic Suffolk-made macarons for VE Day

Woodbridge’s Hilton Macarons is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the war with its limited-edition treats – with 10% of proceeds going to charity

To mark VE Day next week, Woodbridge-based bakers Hilton Macarons has created a limited-edition box of red, white and blue macarons – with 10% of all sales being donated to Help the Heroes.

“In more normal times, we do a lot of work with the Charity Fairs Association, which raises funds for charity,” explains James Hilton, founder of Hilton Macarons.

“While we are unable to do this at the moment, we wanted to come up with a way of raising money for charity, and VE Day seemed like the perfect way to combine making some special macarons with raising some funds for a very worthy cause,” he added.

With scores of events that were scheduled to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War now cancelled due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Hilton Macarons thought the next best thing to do would be to bring the celebrations to your front door.

Filled with strawberry, lemon and mint, these red, white and blue macarons are the ideal gift to send to parents and grandparents during such uncertain times.

Handmade in Suffolk, Hilton Macarons are crafted from all-natural fillings and free-range eggs. They are also gluten-free and vegetarian.

So what is the best way to enjoy them? “We enjoy our macarons with a mid-morning cup of coffee and cup of tea in the afternoon,” said James. “They’re also delicious with a glass of bubbles.”

Available in quantities of six, 12 or 18, all orders placed before Monday 4 May will be posted on Wednesday 6 May through Royal Mail, to be received in time for Friday 8 May. All orders are carefully packed in fully recyclable packaging, and there is also the option to include a free message.

With no expense spared, James added: “We are proud of the quality of our ingredients and are happy to share all of these on our website. We believe the quality of our macarons speaks for itself.”

Visit Hilton Macaron’s website to place your order for a set of VE Day treats in time for Friday 8 May. Prices start at £12 for six.