News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Police close road in Woodbridge after 'incident' at address

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:23 PM April 10, 2021    Updated: 9:18 PM April 10, 2021
Police incident in Cumberland Street Woodbridge

Police at the scene in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Saturday evening - Credit: Contributed

Police have sealed off a road near Woodbridge town centre this evening after an incident.

A cordon has been put in place in Cumberland Street and traffic diverted, affecting a number of roads in the riverside town.

Cumberland Street incident Woodbridge

Police closed Cumberland Street while the investigation continued - Credit: Contributed

The incident - of which police are yet to give any details - happened in Cumberland Street and a full investigation is under way.

A witness said there was at least three ambulances in the street and five police cars and a number of unmarked police vehicles.

Cumberland Street runs from the roundabout with Ipswich Road, near Framfield Surgery and Notcutts, and branches off at Station Road and becomes a narrow road with a mix of homes and shops as it reaches the town centre.

cumberland street woodbridge

A police cordon in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Saturday evening - Credit: Contributed

A police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene following an incident at an address in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge.

"Road closures and a cordon have been put in place to allow for an investigation to take place."

cumberland Street Woodbridge

A police cordon in place in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

cumberland street woodbridge

A forensics van parked in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

More to follow
 

Most Read

  1. 1 First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?
  2. 2 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Goalless again in first game of a new era at Town
  1. 4 Driver goes to court over speed camera calibration dispute
  2. 5 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
  3. 6 'I absolutely want to be part of it' - Skipper Chambers on Cook and his Town future
  4. 7 Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m
  5. 8 Plans for 170 homes in village outside of Ipswich
  6. 9 Managing director of popular zoos steps down after 28 years
  7. 10 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two men have been disqualified from driving for six months after being caught speeding at more than

Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Former chairman David Sheepshanks has had his say on the Ipswich Town takeover

Football

Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Berke Bakay, one of Ipswich Town's new owners, alongside Didier Drogba. Photo: @BerkeBakay, Twitter

Football

Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook with instructions to his players.

Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon