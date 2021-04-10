Police close road in Woodbridge after 'incident' at address

Breaking

Published: 8:23 PM April 10, 2021 Updated: 9:18 PM April 10, 2021

Police have sealed off a road near Woodbridge town centre this evening after an incident.

A cordon has been put in place in Cumberland Street and traffic diverted, affecting a number of roads in the riverside town.

The incident - of which police are yet to give any details - happened in Cumberland Street and a full investigation is under way.

A witness said there was at least three ambulances in the street and five police cars and a number of unmarked police vehicles.

Cumberland Street runs from the roundabout with Ipswich Road, near Framfield Surgery and Notcutts, and branches off at Station Road and becomes a narrow road with a mix of homes and shops as it reaches the town centre.

A police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene following an incident at an address in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge.

"Road closures and a cordon have been put in place to allow for an investigation to take place."

