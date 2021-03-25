Published: 8:14 PM March 25, 2021

A large deer had to be rescued from a field after becoming completely tangled in fencing.

The RSPCA received a call from a concerned member of the public who had spotted the buck completely tangled in the fencing in Woodbridge on Friday, March 19.

It’s thought he probably ran through the fencing and the more he struggled the more it wound around him.

RSPCA Inspector Jason Finch and Animal Rescue Officer Natalie Read attended the rescue and were left speechless when they arrived.

Mr Finch said: “This incredible animal was covered in fencing and at one point as we made our way towards him we actually didn’t even think there was a deer there - we just couldn’t see him because there was just so much of the fence netting.

“It took some 40 minutes for us to complete the rescue and I can say that this was one of the hardest rescues of a deer I have ever had to do.

“He was such a fighter and even though he was covered in this fencing, he was still trying to get up and run away.

“After a number of different attempts we eventually managed to cut most of the fencing from him.

"The moment when I cut him free was just amazing, to watch him just shake his head and then casually run off. It was a moment I will never forget.”

The RSPCA would always advise members of the public not to put themselves at risk to help an animal and only try to rescue an animal in distress if they can do so safely. For more information on what to do if you find a wild animal in need of help, visit the RSPCA website.

If you spot an animal which is trapped, in distress, or in need of help, contact the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.