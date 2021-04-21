News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

DJs set to kick off weekend gigs at Woodbridge restaurant



Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM April 21, 2021   
DJ Chris Coco is set to perform in Woodbridge this weekend

DJ Chris Coco is set to perform in Woodbridge this weekend - Credit: Noise of Art

Two DJs who have performed in front of thousands at Glastonbury are set to kick off the Woodbridge Festival's Sun Deck Sundays event this weekend.

Long-term partners Chris Coco and Ben Osborne are due to play a socially-distanced set at the new Boathouse restaurant from 1.30pm on Sunday.

Sun Deck Sundays is a twice monthly afternoon music session hosted by the restaurant in partnership with Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music.

Entry to the event is free but tables must be booked in advance.

Ben Osborne has been booked to perform this weekend in Suffolk

Ben Osborne has been booked to perform this weekend in Suffolk - Credit: Tucker Images

Mr Osborne said: "It’s going to be a great coming out of lockdown by playing a back to back set with Chris on the banks of the Deben.

"Chris and I haven’t been able to play summer events in Suffolk before as he’s normally in Ibiza, where he's a sunset legend.

"So it’s going to be a day of people getting back together for lots of pandemic related reasons.

"There’s a posse of people coming up from London who usually go to our gigs there - including someone who lives in Ibiza, but got caught here by the last lockdown."





