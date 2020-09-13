E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Socially distanced opera performance held in park

PUBLISHED: 19:43 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:43 13 September 2020

Performers take to the stage in Elmhurst Park Picture: CHARMIAN BERRY

Performers take to the stage in Elmhurst Park Picture: CHARMIAN BERRY

A socially distanced crowd gathered in Woodbridge this weekend to enjoy an evening of opera.

A socially distanced crowd enjoyed an opera in Woodbridge this weekend Picture: CHARMIAN BERRY

A performance of Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore or the Love Potion was given in Elmhurst Park.

The opera tells the story of a peasant who falls in love with a wealthy woman and attempts to win her over with a special potion.

The performance was sung entirely in Italian with English narration.

The event was quickly put together in July to help performers, many of whom have been out of work since March but also to provide some light entertainment to the people of the town.

L-R: Nick Fowler, Philip Smith, Lynsey Docherty, Rob Gildon and Anthony Flaum Picture: CHARMIAN BERRY

“We thought about it at the end of June,” said producer Lady Caroline Blois.

“We wanted to have live music for Woodbridge. We wanted to have something fun.”

Lady Caroline and her team were able to quickly assemble soloists and a group of musicians to play accompany them.

Elmhurst Park in Woodbridge became an outdoor opera venue Picture: CHARMIAN BERRY

The team also had to put into place strict social distancing measures for performers and attendees which proved to be rather difficult.

It was all worth the effort in the end according to Lady Caroline.

“It was an absolutely perfect evening,” she said.

“I’ve had so many emails of appreciation.”

