News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Methodist church celebrates 150 years of worship

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:17 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 4:20 PM April 9, 2021
Woodbridge Methodist Church. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge Methodist Church marks 150 years this year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Woodbridge Methodist Church is celebrating 150 years of worship and community involvement this year by hosting a number of events.   

The church’s origins go back to the Victorian era when a group of Wesleyan Methodists met in various locations in Woodbridge.

The celebrations began with a Zoom pancake party in February and will end with Christmas carols and mince pies after a candlelit carol service.  

Six special Methodist ministers have also been invited to lead and preach services, including the national President of the Methodist Conference, Rev Richard Teal. 

A spokesman for the church said: “Concerts, quizzes, picnics, walks and special services of worship are amongst the events planned, many of which will be open to the public subject to government regulations and appropriate adherence to Covid safety requirements, when needed.” 

You may also want to watch:

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town

Live

Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus