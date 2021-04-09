Methodist church celebrates 150 years of worship

Published: 4:17 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM April 9, 2021

Woodbridge Methodist Church is celebrating 150 years of worship and community involvement this year by hosting a number of events.

The church’s origins go back to the Victorian era when a group of Wesleyan Methodists met in various locations in Woodbridge.

The celebrations began with a Zoom pancake party in February and will end with Christmas carols and mince pies after a candlelit carol service.

Six special Methodist ministers have also been invited to lead and preach services, including the national President of the Methodist Conference, Rev Richard Teal.

A spokesman for the church said: “Concerts, quizzes, picnics, walks and special services of worship are amongst the events planned, many of which will be open to the public subject to government regulations and appropriate adherence to Covid safety requirements, when needed.”