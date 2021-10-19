News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fallen trees block two Suffolk roads

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:10 PM October 19, 2021   
A tree has fallen onto a car in Woodbridge Road

A tree has fallen onto a car in Woodbridge Road - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were called after a fallen tree landed on a car bonnet in Grundisburgh. 

Police were called to the incident in Woodbridge Road just after 2.10pm today, Tuesday, October 19. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the tree fell onto a Suzuki Ignis. 

The spokesman added that ambulance crews also attended the incident to deal with minor injuries.

A temporary road closure was put in place to allow recovery of the vehicle at around 2.30pm. 

You may also want to watch:

The road reopened just after 4.15pm. 

In a separate incident, a fallen tree is also blocking one lane of the the B1456 between Chelmondiston and Shotley. 

The spokesman for Suffolk police said Suffolk Highways had been informed. 

