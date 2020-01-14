E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Staff cuts being made at top fee-paying school

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 January 2020

Shona Norman, headteacher at Woodbridge School. Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Shona Norman, headteacher at Woodbridge School. Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Archant

A small number of staff redundancies are to be made at one of Suffolk's top fee-paying schools.

The grounds of Woodbridge School. Picture: DAVID MORTIMERThe grounds of Woodbridge School. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Consultations are already underway with affected staff who are expected to be made redundant before the end of the academic year, the headteacher has confirmed.

Woodbridge School, where fees range from £10,122 to £32,091, is regarded as one of the top independent schools in the east of England and has more than 950 pupils.

Former pupils include film star Sophie Cookson, currently starring in the BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler, and Nick Lowe, who has produced and written songs for Johnny Cash and Elvis Costello.

Shona Norman, who became the school's first female headteacher last year, said: "As a school, we have to evaluate and adapt our resources and priorities so that we can continue to deliver the very best experience for pupils and prepare them for life beyond school.

You may also want to watch:

"Sometimes, as is the case now, this includes reorganising staff resources to meet the needs of pupils and the ever-changing environment in which schools like ours operate.

"We will therefore be making a small number of staff redundancies before the end of the academic year, and consultations with staff have already begun."

a parent of one pupil said: "A group of us feel that serious staff redundancies will have a direct impact on the education of our children."

Graham White, press officer for the Suffolk branch for the National Education Union, said: "Yes we can confirm there are potential redundancies at Woodbridge school. This is devastating for staff, some of whom have worked there for many years. The NEU is supporting its members at this difficult time. The NEU sincerely hope that pupils are not be impacted too detrimentally and that courses still run albeit with larger class sizes we suspect.

"The priority is to ensure pupils receive the best education and dedicated staff are not made redundant.

"These are difficult times for staff. The state sector has suffered funding cuts over a number of years with the result that some staff have lost jobs."

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

‘I can’t wait to get started’ - Ipswich complete loan signing of Preston defender Earl

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston North End. Picture: ITFC

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Greater Anglia axes all morning rush-hour trains on East Suffolk line for second day running

Rush hour trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled for a second day running by Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Staff cuts being made at top fee-paying school

Shona Norman, headteacher at Woodbridge School. Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Suffolk man accused of rape to appear at crown court

A man will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month charged with rape Picture: ARCHANT

Portman Road floods for the second time in three days

Portman Road is yet again submerged under water as floods become a more regular occurance Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists