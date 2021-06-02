Charity golf event held to raise money for Suffolk Punch

Published: 3:12 PM June 2, 2021

On Spring Bank Holiday Monday, Ufford Park, Woodbridge hosted the first ‘Suffolk Punch Trophy’ golf competition to help raise funds for the Suffolk Punch horse.

The event, founded by owner and keen golfer, Colin Aldous, attracted elite golfers from across Suffolk to play two rounds at the course.

Ufford Park has previously hosted various prestigious golf tournaments including, The Rett Classic, Best Western National Seniors and Euro Pro Tour.

Mr Aldous said: "Back in 2019, we felt the time was right to introduce a new annual golf competition, and after significant research and consideration, we decided on a Regional Annual Order of Merit event, which could support an appropriate charity.

"We managed to secure sponsorship from six local companies; AllGlass (Anglia) Ltd, Foskett Farms, GAH, Humphreys Removals, Hopkins Homes, and the Tru7 Group, all of which have strong connections with the village of Ufford.

Dominic Rosser, Colin Aldous, Tracey Pettit and John Fleming at the charity golf competition - Credit: Ufford Park

You may also want to watch:

"However, COVID-19 forced a twelve-month delay, but we are very grateful that the generous sponsors have been retained.

"My wife and myself were raised in rural Suffolk and both of our fathers were full-time Suffolk Horseman, working the land before tractors started to dominant around the 1950’s.

"Ufford Park had the opportunity to support the “Suffolk Horse” by sponsoring a foal at The Suffolk Punch Trust, which like every other living Suffolk Horse could trace its pedigree back to Crisps Horse born in Ufford in 1768.

"Unfortunately, our foal died prematurely, however, this new event creates another opportunity to support this endangered rare breed and Suffolk icon."

Best Gross score and winner of the Gold Suffolk Punch Trophy was Teddy Hall from Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

Best Nett score and winner of the Silver Suffolk Punch Trophy was Fraser Johnson from Ufford Park Golf Club.

A donation from each entry fee has been collected to support both The Suffolk Punch Trust and The Suffolk Horse Society.

John Fleming from The Suffolk Horse Society said: “We are so very grateful to Ufford Park and Colin Aldous for arranging this golf event in aid of the Suffolk Punch horse."