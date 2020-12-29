News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Prep school offers free 'takeaway' lessons

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:43 PM December 29, 2020   
Woodbridge School has announced a new headmaster. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge School Prep has put together a series of 13 'takeaway' taster lessons on its website for children to enjoy with their parents 

Parents can look at the ‘menu’ of taster lessons on a dedicated section of the Woodbridge School website, make their selection and ‘take away’ as many as they like.

Children can try leaf hunting with Miss Start from the Prep, sing along with Mrs Petts and learn how to build a campfire safely with Mrs Cox-Olliff. 

Nicola Mitchell, head of Woodbridge School Prep, said: “At Woodbridge School Prep, we wanted to put together a programme of activities and taster lessons that we could share with all of our community, to keep children stimulated and occupied while they are away from school during the Christmas break."

