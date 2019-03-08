E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New farm shop to open in town centre's former sweet store

PUBLISHED: 18:57 25 October 2019

Woodys farm shop is set to open next month, providing a welcome addition to the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Woodys farm shop is set to open next month, providing a welcome addition to the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

A new farm shop is set to open at the former site of Graville's sweet shop in Woodbridge.

Residents and shoppers have become increasingly disillusioned at the sight of several shops in town centres across Suffolk closing down in recent months.

However Woodys farm shop is now set to move into the unit in The Thoroughfare, supplying hot and cold food alongside seasonal veg and fruit produce.

It will also have a pets corner section, as well as serving meats and cheeses at the deli counter.

Home-made sausage rolls, pulled pork and roast chicken will also be available from the locally sourced farm shop which says it is "proud to be selling products from in and around Suffolk".

With a 95% plastic free policy, Woodys is due to offically open on November 1.

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Nuisance 999 caller who made threats to kill is jailed

Nuisance caller Joshua Harris, 31, has been jailed for 26 months Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Double roadworks cause frustration in Woodbridge

The burst pipe has caused sewage and tarmac to spread onto the road Picture: Rachel Edge

Man and woman held in connection with lorry deaths

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Motorist with 'cocktail of drugs' in system is banned from driving for 16 months

Jay Snedden was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Police cracking down on anti-social drinkers ahead of big weekend of events

The area covered by the dispersal order Picture: ESSEX POLICE
