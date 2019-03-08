New farm shop to open in town centre's former sweet store

Woodys farm shop is set to open next month, providing a welcome addition to the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge. Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

A new farm shop is set to open at the former site of Graville's sweet shop in Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents and shoppers have become increasingly disillusioned at the sight of several shops in town centres across Suffolk closing down in recent months.

You may also want to watch:

However Woodys farm shop is now set to move into the unit in The Thoroughfare, supplying hot and cold food alongside seasonal veg and fruit produce.

It will also have a pets corner section, as well as serving meats and cheeses at the deli counter.

Home-made sausage rolls, pulled pork and roast chicken will also be available from the locally sourced farm shop which says it is "proud to be selling products from in and around Suffolk".

With a 95% plastic free policy, Woodys is due to offically open on November 1.