Published: 2:25 PM April 29, 2021

A new water main is being installed in Stowlangtoft by Anglian Water - Credit: Tim George

A road has been closed while a new water main is being installed in Stowlangtoft, near Bury St Edmunds.

Anglian Water’s team of engineers have begun work to install 1.9km of new water mains pipe to support local growth in the area.

The work, which is expected to be completed by the end of July, will supply water to residents of new developments planned in the area, while maintaining current water pressures to existing customers locally.

The majority of the pipe will be installed within neighbouring fields to reduce disruption for local residents.

However, in order for engineers to work safely in the area, a road closure will be in place on Kiln Lane throughout the repair with a full diversion route in place via Walsham Road, the A143, the A1088 and The Street, and vice versa.

Access will be maintained for residents along Kiln Lane.

Dan Finbow, project manager for Anglian Water, said: “Investing in projects just like this enable us to enhance capacity and ensure customers can continue to use their taps and flush their toilets without a second thought.”

