Work on former post office redevelopment could start next month after funding boost

04 August, 2020 - 09:30
Work on the former post office redevelopment project could start next month Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Construction to transform Bury St Edmunds’ iconic former town centre post office could start next month after the council secured £2.75million in Government investment.

The proposed view from St Andrew's Street South and the curved shop front Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILThe proposed view from St Andrew's Street South and the curved shop front Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Work is expected to begin on the £8.4m redevelopment project, at 17-18 Cornhill, on September 7, and will include 12 flats and two business units.

The rear of the building will be demolished while the Victorian frontage will be retained and the nearby Market Thoroughfare improved.

The wider walkway will better connect the historic town centre with the modern Arc shopping centre.

West Suffolk Council, along with the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, secured the £2.75m from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

MORE: Renovation of old Burton’s building receives multi-million pound boost

It was first announced the distinctive Victorian building – which had been home to the town’s post office for more than 100 years – would be sold in July 2016.

It officially closed on November 16, 2016, and the Post Office moved its services next door to WH Smith.

Appointed architects Donald Insall Associates were asked to develop proposals which keep the historic Victorian front, bring the building back into economic use, and better integrate the Arc shopping centre with the Cornhill and Buttermarket – an issue which was raised in the town centre masterplan.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2022 and the project is designed to break even financially.

