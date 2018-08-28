‘Road bump’ creating pinch point on A14 to be repaired

The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Highways England is to resurface a stretch of uneven road which has been causing major delays for motorists on the A14.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ‘road bump’, between junction 52 (Claydon) and 53 (Whitehouse), has reportedly been causing large tailbacks during the morning rush hour as people head to work in and around the county town.

Commuters say there is a large bump on the off-ramp which is a potential hazard to drivers travelling at speed.

As a precaution, Highways England has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 40mph – but motorists say this is causing a pinch point leading to major delays at peak travel times.

A spokesman for Highways England confirmed the team is aware of the problem and plans to resurface the road next week.

“We are aware of an uneven road surface on the A14 near Ipswich and we are planning appropriate repairs,” he said.

“We have temporarily reduced the speed limit to 40mph as a safety precaution and plan to resurface the affected area next week.”

However the spokesman said this was only a temporary measure to restore the national speed limit – and full repairs would be required in due course.

He added: “This will enable us to restore the national speed limit, but in the longer term the concrete bays along this section of road are reaching the end of their useful life and will require full replacement.

“We are committed to keeping the A14 operating safely and reliably while we plan and deliver this work.”

• Have you been affected by these delays? Let us know by e-mailing amy.gibbons@archant.co.uk