Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Is your child celebrating World Book Day today?

PUBLISHED: 09:46 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 07 March 2019

Lewis Albon, age five, from Morland Primary School in Ipswich. He is dressed as Quidditch Harry Potter. Picture: SAREENA CURTIS

Lewis Albon, age five, from Morland Primary School in Ipswich. He is dressed as Quidditch Harry Potter. Picture: SAREENA CURTIS

Archant

Children in schools across Suffolk and Essex are dressing up as their favourite book characters to celebrate World Book Day.

Frazer Hardman from St Marks RC School dressed as Harry Potter Picture: SHARNE HARDMANFrazer Hardman from St Marks RC School dressed as Harry Potter Picture: SHARNE HARDMAN

This year’s World Book Day campaign is Share a Story - encouraging parents and carers to read and share stories with their children for 10mintues every day, as this has a long-lasting effect on a child’s future.

Have you been sticking, cutting and sewing to create your very own DIY costume to wear to school today? Every year hundreds of children up and down the country take part - and this year has been no different.

Hadleigh Community Primary School pupils are designing potatoes as their favourite book characters, while pupils at Melton Primary School are themselves dressing up as words rather than a book character.

One teacher is going as the word ‘adventurous’ and is dressing up as Dora the Explorer.

Riaz Darwin-Boyd, aged 6, Ipswich, goes to Sidegate Primary, dressed as Dinosaurs Love Underpants.Picture: SHELLY DARWINRiaz Darwin-Boyd, aged 6, Ipswich, goes to Sidegate Primary, dressed as Dinosaurs Love Underpants.Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

If you would like to be featured in our gallery, send us your photos here.

Violet Sadler dressed up as the Incy Wincy Spider in Great Notley. Picture: NATALIE SADLERViolet Sadler dressed up as the Incy Wincy Spider in Great Notley. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Staff from Suffolk One prepare for World Book Day 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK ONEStaff from Suffolk One prepare for World Book Day 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE

Violet Sadler dressed as Incy Wincy Spider for World Book Day 2019. Picture: NATALIE SADLERViolet Sadler dressed as Incy Wincy Spider for World Book Day 2019. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Emily Basford, aged 5, in her pyjamas going to Springfield Infant School Ipswich. Picture: CARRIE BASFORDEmily Basford, aged 5, in her pyjamas going to Springfield Infant School Ipswich. Picture: CARRIE BASFORD

Emily Basford, aged 5 Picture: CARRIE BASFORDEmily Basford, aged 5 Picture: CARRIE BASFORD

Rosie Ward, 4, from Ipswich heading out to play as Little Red Riding Hood. Picture: SUZANNE DAYRosie Ward, 4, from Ipswich heading out to play as Little Red Riding Hood. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Jacob Oliver, 7, dressed up as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and James Oliver, 4, dressed up as Spiderman. Picture: ALEX WADSLEYJacob Oliver, 7, dressed up as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and James Oliver, 4, dressed up as Spiderman. Picture: ALEX WADSLEY

Rosie Ward, 4, from Ipswich heading out to play as Little Red Riding Hood. Picture: SUZANNE DAYRosie Ward, 4, from Ipswich heading out to play as Little Red Riding Hood. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Caitlyn aged 5 from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as the white witch from Narnia. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSONCaitlyn aged 5 from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as the white witch from Narnia. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSON

Jack, aged 7, from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as dog man. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSONJack, aged 7, from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as dog man. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSON

Maggie Rae Stanford age three and Darcy Mae Stanford age five. Picture:KATY-LOUISE HAWKESMaggie Rae Stanford age three and Darcy Mae Stanford age five. Picture:KATY-LOUISE HAWKES

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police are still outside Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Is your child celebrating World Book Day today?

Lewis Albon, age five, from Morland Primary School in Ipswich. He is dressed as Quidditch Harry Potter. Picture: SAREENA CURTIS

Reflection of a high quality environment for patients

BMI St Edmunds Hospital receives top award: Yvonne Hernandez (Endoscopy nurse), Lucy Rooke (healthcare assistant),Nigel Tyler (Clinical Services Manager - Theatres), Mr Timothy Justin (Consultant Lead for Endoscopy), Gavin Bacon (Director of Clinical Services), Julia Whitton (Quality & Risk Manager) and Helen Howard (Clinical Lead for Endoscopy). Picture: HELEN WILLINGHAM

Part of Ipswich town centre road to be closed for a day for emergency repairs

The junction of Star Lane and Fore Street in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘There can be no more reluctant Brexiteer than me’

Lord Phillips of Sudbury says the Brexit debate has become overwhelmed with economic arguments Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists