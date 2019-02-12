Is your child celebrating World Book Day today?

Lewis Albon, age five, from Morland Primary School in Ipswich. He is dressed as Quidditch Harry Potter. Picture: SAREENA CURTIS Archant

Children in schools across Suffolk and Essex are dressing up as their favourite book characters to celebrate World Book Day.

Frazer Hardman from St Marks RC School dressed as Harry Potter Picture: SHARNE HARDMAN Frazer Hardman from St Marks RC School dressed as Harry Potter Picture: SHARNE HARDMAN

This year’s World Book Day campaign is Share a Story - encouraging parents and carers to read and share stories with their children for 10mintues every day, as this has a long-lasting effect on a child’s future.

Have you been sticking, cutting and sewing to create your very own DIY costume to wear to school today? Every year hundreds of children up and down the country take part - and this year has been no different.

Hadleigh Community Primary School pupils are designing potatoes as their favourite book characters, while pupils at Melton Primary School are themselves dressing up as words rather than a book character.

One teacher is going as the word ‘adventurous’ and is dressing up as Dora the Explorer.

Riaz Darwin-Boyd, aged 6, Ipswich, goes to Sidegate Primary, dressed as Dinosaurs Love Underpants.Picture: SHELLY DARWIN Riaz Darwin-Boyd, aged 6, Ipswich, goes to Sidegate Primary, dressed as Dinosaurs Love Underpants.Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Violet Sadler dressed up as the Incy Wincy Spider in Great Notley. Picture: NATALIE SADLER Violet Sadler dressed up as the Incy Wincy Spider in Great Notley. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Staff from Suffolk One prepare for World Book Day 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE Staff from Suffolk One prepare for World Book Day 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE

Emily Basford, aged 5, in her pyjamas going to Springfield Infant School Ipswich. Picture: CARRIE BASFORD Emily Basford, aged 5, in her pyjamas going to Springfield Infant School Ipswich. Picture: CARRIE BASFORD

Rosie Ward, 4, from Ipswich heading out to play as Little Red Riding Hood. Picture: SUZANNE DAY Rosie Ward, 4, from Ipswich heading out to play as Little Red Riding Hood. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Jacob Oliver, 7, dressed up as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and James Oliver, 4, dressed up as Spiderman. Picture: ALEX WADSLEY Jacob Oliver, 7, dressed up as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and James Oliver, 4, dressed up as Spiderman. Picture: ALEX WADSLEY

Caitlyn aged 5 from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as the white witch from Narnia. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSON Caitlyn aged 5 from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as the white witch from Narnia. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSON

Jack, aged 7, from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as dog man. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSON Jack, aged 7, from Brooklands Primary School in Brantham as dog man. Picture: CATHRYN JOHNSON