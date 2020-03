Gallery

World Book Day 2020: All the pictures

It's World Book Day 2020! Picture: FRAMLINGHAM SIR ROBERT HITCHAMS Archant

See all the photos from across Suffolk and Essex our readers have shared for World Book Day.

Courtney and her daughter Lexi as Snow White for World Book Day Picture: KAT BRAME Courtney and her daughter Lexi as Snow White for World Book Day Picture: KAT BRAME

We will update this story throughout the day with all your pictures, you can send them to us on Facebook, submit them on our website and email sam.dawes@archant.co.uk.